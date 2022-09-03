Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.40% of Ryanair worth $80,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock

RYAAY stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

