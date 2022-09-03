S.Finance Price Reaches $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $5,444.70 and $133,454.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

According to CryptoCompare, "S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. "

