Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

