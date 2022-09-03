Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Down 16.2%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

