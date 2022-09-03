Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

EPA SU opened at €120.90 ($123.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.42. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.