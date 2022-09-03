Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.