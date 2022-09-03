Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STSA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.