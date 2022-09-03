Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on STSA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STSA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
