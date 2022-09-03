Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €200.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €120.90 ($123.37) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.42.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

