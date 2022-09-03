Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,953,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.28% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $658,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 278,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,391. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

