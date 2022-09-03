Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 8.45% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,408,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $61.26. 1,141,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.