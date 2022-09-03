Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

