Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

Science Applications International stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 490,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,691. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 153.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

