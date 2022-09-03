Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

