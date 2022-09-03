Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.