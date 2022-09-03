Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.38. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 5,852 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
