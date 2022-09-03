Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.38. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 5,852 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

