Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Hits $177,703.92

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $177,703.92 and approximately $21,966.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

