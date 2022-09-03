Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Hits $177,703.92

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $177,703.92 and approximately $21,966.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading
