Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sempra by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 407,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,530,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $166.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

