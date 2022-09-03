SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Price Target Cut to CHF 154 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded SFS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SFS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

