Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Lowered to GBX 537 at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

Shaftesbury Price Performance

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 407.80 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 385.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.63. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.08).

Insider Transactions at Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09). Also, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

