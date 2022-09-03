Shelton Capital Management Buys 384 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $244.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average is $275.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.