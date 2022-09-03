Shelton Capital Management Buys 46,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1,131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

