Shelton Capital Management Buys 9,600 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of LKQ opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
