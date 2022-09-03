Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.