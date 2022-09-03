Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

