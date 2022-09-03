Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

