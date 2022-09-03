Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,107,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 205,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

