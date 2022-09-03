Shelton Capital Management Takes $3.39 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of -148.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

