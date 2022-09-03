Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.
Shore Capital Group Stock Up 43.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.
Shore Capital Group Company Profile
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
