Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 8.2%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 880.0 days.

Shares of CEVMF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

