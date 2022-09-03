Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Decreases By 7.4%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.