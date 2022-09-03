Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €98.45 ($100.46) and last traded at €99.62 ($101.65). 1,604,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €101.08 ($103.14).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.73.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

