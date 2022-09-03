Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SIEGY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

