Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %
SIEGY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
