SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 932 shares trading hands.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.