Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.98-11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60-7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.