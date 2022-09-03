Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.