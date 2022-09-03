Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

