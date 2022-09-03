Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

SBGI stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

