Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 11,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 779,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.