Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 11,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 779,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
