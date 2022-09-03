Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 98,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 653,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter worth $211,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

