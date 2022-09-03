Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

SWKS stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

