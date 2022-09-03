Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.17

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and traded as low as C$25.45. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$26.83, with a volume of 102,267 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. The company has a market cap of C$992.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

