Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 162.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Smartsheet by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.