Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Snap stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

