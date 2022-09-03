SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $389,373.71 and approximately $23,546.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00808005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015633 BTC.

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

