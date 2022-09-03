SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.32% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $55,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,073 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,972,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 250.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $45.54. 2,009,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

