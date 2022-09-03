Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 1,599,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $384.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

