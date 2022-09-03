Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 10.2 %
Shares of SPWH stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.