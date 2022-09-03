Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.32 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

