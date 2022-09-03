Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.73 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

