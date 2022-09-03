Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & PSYC (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Financial Comparison

PSYC (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSYC and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSYC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.28 $21.04 million $0.21 30.14

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than PSYC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSYC N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 0.91% 2.53% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PSYC and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSYC 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than PSYC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagwell beats PSYC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSYC

(Get Rating)

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

