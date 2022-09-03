Step Hero Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $23,652.58 and approximately $37,286.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.